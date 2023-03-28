US Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday pledged $100 million to help combat the threat of violent extremism and instability in coastal states of West Africa.

During a visit to Ghana, the US Vice president said: "We recognize Ghana's significant contribution to the Sahel and I thank you for your leadership there."

"To help address the threat of violent extremism and instability, today, I'm pleased to announce $100 million in support of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo," Harris said in her speech at the Jubilee House in Ghana’s capital Accra.

She also highlighted President Joe Biden's strategic plan to prevent conflict and promote stability in coastal West Africa.

"Today, the funding and announcement I have just made will help to implement them," she added.

West Africa's coastal states have been facing threats of armed groups mainly spreading from countries in the Sahel.

The Sahel region has been plagued by militant groups, violent extremists and criminal networks that have forced the closure of more than 10,000 schools and 7,000 health centers, affecting millions of children and citizens.

Later in a Tweet, the US Vice President said ''African nations, including Ghana, play a critical role in global security.''

She said ''a wide-ranging topics, including our shared commitment to democracy, global security, and long-term economic growth'' were discussed during her meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said ''the meeting has further boosted the steadfast cooperation'' between the US and Ghana. He added that his country would continue to collaborate with the United States of America ''at all levels.''

Harris will also be visiting Tanzania and Zambia as part of her tour of Africa before returning to the US.