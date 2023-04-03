BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
World's oil powers to cut production by 1m barrels a day
The oil producers ignore calls from the US for production boost as consumption rises and as China, biggest oil consumer, reopens after Covid shutdown.
World's oil powers to cut production by 1m barrels a day
Saudi Arabia is leading the ''precautionary'' oil production cut / Photo: Reuters
April 3, 2023

Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia have announced a surprise production cut of more than one million barrels per day calling it a "precautionary" move aimed at stabilising the market, despite US calls for production increase to curb inflation.

The new production cuts by Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Algeria and Oman from May to the end of the year will be the biggest reduction since OPEC and its partners slashed two million barrels per day in October.

Russia, a leading member of the OPEC+ group of producers said it was also extending an existing cut of 500,000 bpd to the end of this year, describing it as "a responsible and preventive action".

Oil prices soared almost six percent in Asian trade on Monday morning with West Texas Intermediate jumping by 5.74 percent to $80.01 a barrel and Brent climbing 5.67 percent to $84.42.

A Saudi energy ministry official said the latest move ''is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market", the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The cuts follow a drop in oil prices triggered by jitters over the banking sector, following the collapse of US lender SVB and UBS's hurried buy-out of troubled rival Credit Suisse, UAE-based oil expert Ibrahim al-Ghitani told AFP news agency.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us