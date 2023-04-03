Türkiye's first indigenous electric car Togg has taken to the road on Monday after its ceremonial delivery to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"As of today, we're starting to see Togg on the roads," Erdogan said while receiving the Togg's first T10X model with a ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said Togg has reached its current level as a symbol of Türkiye's technological advancement, economic development, and global reputation.

He added that Togg will adorn streets not only in Türkiye but also worldwide.

Along with first lady Emine Erdogan, the president drove Togg around the presidential complex.

The price of the standard range model T10X ranges from 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) to 1.055 million liras (about $55,600), while the long-range model is priced at 1.215 million liras (about $64,000).

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometers (195 miles) or 523 km (325 mi).

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, with delivery set to start this October, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

The second version also sports an all-wheel drive, featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different color options for the electric vehicle.