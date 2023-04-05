Israeli police have raided the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem early Wednesday, injuring at least seven people.

A group of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the Al-Qibli Prayer Hall in the mosque after Jewish settlers called for a raid on the mosque.

Palestinians attempted to prevent police from entering by closing its doors.

Surrounding the prayer hall, Israeli police went up to the roof of the mosque smashing windows.

The Israeli police then entered the prayer hall and fired a barrage of sound bombs, tear gas and rubber-coated bullets.

Some of the people in the mosque tried to resist the police by throwing fireworks.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that seven Palestinians were injured from rubber-tipped bullets and police beatings.

The Israeli police say they have arrested more than 350 people during the raid.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they had "arrested and removed over 350 individuals".

Israeli forces and Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids on Al Aqsa Mosque provoking Palestinians.

For Muslims, Al Aqsa represents Islam’s third-holiest site. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, saying it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.