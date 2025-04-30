US President Donald Trump marked the first 100 days of his second term in office on Tuesday with a campaign-like speech where he praised his sweeping policies, particularly his stance on immigration and cuts to foreign aid.

Trump, in his nearly 90-minute speech, spoke extensively on mass deportations. “Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge; it’s my solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to save our country,’’ he said.

Trump’s policies have impacted nations across the globe, especially in Africa.

Here are some key policy pronouncements by the Trump administration on Africa:

Deportation of Cameroonians

On April 11, the Trump administration, announced the termination of temporary deportation protections for thousands of Cameroonians in the US.

Some 7,900 Cameroonians had access to the status but will lose it in June under the termination, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The TPS program is available to people whose home countries experience a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event.

Backlash after remarks on Lesotho

Trump singled out a past US aid project of "eight million dollars" in Lesotho, a country he said "nobody has ever heard of", evoking laughter from his audience, including Republican lawmakers, but sparking a backlash across Africa and beyond.

Lesotho’s Foreign Minister Lejone Mpotjoane said the southern African country was "shocked and embarrassed" by the Trump ‘‘insulting’’ comments in February.

"We did not expect a head of state to refer to another sovereign nation in such a manner," Mpotjoane said at the time, adding, "I would be happy to invite the president, as well as the rest of the world, to come to Lesotho."

South Africa 'doing terrible things'

In February, President Trump also targeted South Africa with aid cuts after claiming that South Africa’s new land reform law would lead to land confiscations from the white minority.

South Africa insists the legislation signed into law last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa is not a “confiscation instrument” but a means to “ensure public access to land”.

Trump told journalists, without providing evidence, that South Africa's ’leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things" and that an investigation was underway.

Revocation of visas for all South Sudanese

Secretary of State Marco Rubio in April announced the US was revoking visas for all South Sudanese passport holders, accusing the country's government of refusing to accept its repatriated citizens deported by the Trump administration.

It marks the first time the Trump administration singled out passport holders of an individual country for blanket visa ban.

Trump sends senior advisor to DRC for mineral deal

The father-in-law of presidential daughter Tiffany Trump was appointed senior advisor for Africa amid talks of a mineral deal between the U.S. and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the State Department announced on Tuesday.

Besides this new role, Massad Boulos remains the senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.

Boulos, alongside Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Corina Sanders, Boulos embarked on a visit to DRC, where they discussed a mineral deal deal and outlined a with President Felix Tshisekedi.

Trump mulls sending Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt

US President Donald Trump proposed that Egypt and Jordan should take in Palestinians displaced from Gaza. The controversial plan aimed at uprooting all people of Gaza was rejected by individual countries concerned and the international community.

Türkiye and Egypt particularly opposed any attempts to displace Palestinians from their homeland, calling on Israel to allow the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to continue its humanitarian operations.