BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Zambia copper production rises by 30%
Authorities said copper production rose despite electricity shortages after a devastating drought
Zambia copper production rises by 30%
Copper output reached roughly 820,670 metric tonnes in January. / Reuters
April 30, 2025

Zambia's copper production was up about 30% on the previous year in the first quarter of 2025, reaching roughly 224,000 metric tonnes from around 173,000 metric tonnes in the first quarter of 2024, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said.

Kabuswe, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that higher production by two big companies, Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani Copper Mines, contributed to the increased overall output.

Zambia in January announced that copper output rose 12% in 2024, buoyed by a recovery in production at key mines as the government counts on the sector to drive economic growth.

Output reached roughly 820,670 metric tonnes, up from 732,580 tonnes the year before, said Kabuswe at the time.

Authorities said copper production rose despite electricity shortages after a devastating drought that hit hydroelectric power generation.

Zambia in race to find miners buried a week under mudslide - TRT Afrika

Parliament told that operations to retrieve the about 36 workers would continue indefinitely.

🔗

Zambia is Africa's second-largest copper producer after the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the government is trying to lift annual copper output to 3 million tonnes within about a decade.

 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us