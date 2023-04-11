AFRICA
Kenya postpones space satellite launch due to bad weather
The satellite designed and developed by nine Kenyan engineers was due to be launched on Tuesday but now shifted to Wednesday.
Kenya's Satellite is due to be launched from the US. Photo/Kenya Space Agency / Others
April 11, 2023

Kenyan Space Agency says the launch of the country’s first operational observatory satellite to space will be delayed to Wednesday 12th April.

'Taifa 1' which means 'One Nation' in kiswahili was scheduled to be sent to space on Tuesday by SpaceX at 9.44am( EAT).

The launch will be aboard a FALCON-9 Rocket, from Vandernberg base in California, USA.

According to a statement by the Kenya Space Agency, SpaceX which is the company launching the satellite, has said there was “unfavorable upper-level wind conditions that would affect the rocket’s flight trajectory.”

The company designs, manufactures and launches rockets and spacecraft.

The satellite fitted with a camera will monitor weather, floods, crop condition and effects of climate change.

The Kenyan Space Agency says the delay of the launch of ‘Taifa 1’ also affects other countries that are using the same transporter.

