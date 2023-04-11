SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria Super Falcons defeat  World Cup co-hosts New Zealand in friendly
Nigeria female national football team had a spectacular performance against New Zealand thrashing them 3-0 making it their third victory in a row in friendlies.
Nigeria Super Falcons are hoping to participate in the FIFA Women's World Cup in July. Photo/Super Falcons / Others
April 11, 2023

Nigeria have defeated New Zealand 3-0 in a friendly match ahead of the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Nigerian female national football team, the Super Falcons thrashed the World Cup co-hosts at the Emir Sports Complex, Antalya, Turkiye, on Tuesday.

Nigeria’s first goal of the rout came from Onome Ebirose in the 34th minute.

Jennifer Onyi Echegini consolidated Nigeria’s lead in the second half while Desire Oparanozie sealed the scoring streak with the third goal close to the end of the game.

It was the Super Falcons' third win in a row as they prepare for the world cup in scheduled to start in July. Before stunning the New Zealand’s Football Ferns, they defeated Haiti and Costa Rica in their previous friendly matches.

They are due to participate in the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. They are in Group B with Australia, Canada, and the Republic of Ireland.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
