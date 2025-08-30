SPORTS
Morocco beat Madagascar to win record third CHAN title
The result continues a great year for Moroccan football, after their youth sides won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the final of the Under-20 tournament.
The Atlas Lions overcame Madagascar 3-2 in a pulsating final. Photo / CAF / Others
August 30, 2025

Morocco secured their record third African Nations Championship title on Saturday as Oussama Lamlioui's late strike grabbed a dramatic 3-2 final victory over Madagascar in Nairobi.

Felicite Manohatsoa's long-range strike gave first-time finalists Madagascar a surprise lead in the ninth minute.

But Youssef Mehri broke clear of the Malagasy defence to level in the 27th minute, to the delight of the majority of the capacity crowd in the Kenyan capital.

Berkane forward Lamlioui put the Atlas Lions in front for the first time shortly before the interval.

Substitute Toky Rakotondraibe, who scored an extra-time winner in Madagascar's semi-final victory over Sudan, drew his side level midway through the second half.

But Lamlioui, who finished as the tournament's top-scorer with six goals, struck with 10 minutes remaining to complete his double and ensure Morocco matched their title wins from the 2018 and 2020 editions.

The result continues a great year for Moroccan football, after their youth sides won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the final of the Under-20 tournament.

The North African country is preparing to host the senior AFCON for the first time since 1988, with this year's event set to get under way on December 21.

SOURCE:AFP
