Morocco secured their record third African Nations Championship title on Saturday as Oussama Lamlioui's late strike grabbed a dramatic 3-2 final victory over Madagascar in Nairobi.

Felicite Manohatsoa's long-range strike gave first-time finalists Madagascar a surprise lead in the ninth minute.

But Youssef Mehri broke clear of the Malagasy defence to level in the 27th minute, to the delight of the majority of the capacity crowd in the Kenyan capital.

Berkane forward Lamlioui put the Atlas Lions in front for the first time shortly before the interval.