Cameroonian Mbeumo scores debut league goal for Man Utd in win over Burnley
Bryan Mbeumo scored United second goal to restore the home side's advantage in a match decided by a last minute penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes.
Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. / AP
August 30, 2025

A 95th-minute penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a thrilling 3-2 victory over promoted Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Looking to quickly forget their humiliating League Cup exit at fourth-tier Grimsby, United started well in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd, the dominant hosts taking a deserved lead through a Josh Cullen own goal in the 27th minute.

United's wastefulness in front of goal proved costly, however, as Burnley levelled early in the second half through Lyle Foster, only for Bryan Mbeumo to restore the home side's less than two minutes later.

Another goalkeeping error allowed Jaidon Anthony to draw Burnley level in the 67th minute before Fernandes stepped up to convert from the spot after VAR had noticed a foul on Amad Diallo to save United's blushes.

SOURCE:Reuters
