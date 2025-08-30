United's wastefulness in front of goal proved costly, however, as Burnley levelled early in the second half through Lyle Foster, only for Bryan Mbeumo to restore the home side's less than two minutes later.

Another goalkeeping error allowed Jaidon Anthony to draw Burnley level in the 67th minute before Fernandes stepped up to convert from the spot after VAR had noticed a foul on Amad Diallo to save United's blushes.