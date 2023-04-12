A Ugandan anti-corruption court has denied bail for a second time to a cabinet minister who is facing charges relating to loss of public property, corruption and conspiracy to defraud the government.

On Wednesday, Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro denied a request for release after Mary Goretti Kitutu, 60, spent Easter weekend in prison.

Kitutu had asked the court last week for bail, citing ill health and an advanced age. Prosecution of senior government officials in Uganda is rare.

The minister is accused of swindling thousands of metal roofing sheets meant for the vulnerable population in the northeastern Karamoja region. She is the minister in charge of the region's affairs.

The minister is being charged along with her brother who is accused of also benefiting from the materials. She denies the allegations.

The region remains the least socially and economically developed with 61% living in poverty.

Police said earlier this week that more files related to the scandal had been sent to prosecutors and more indictments might follow.

President Yoweri Museveni said those who took the corrugated iron sheets must return them or pay the cash equivalent.