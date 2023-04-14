The launch of Kenya's first operational earth observation satellite has been delayed for a third time in a week.

On Friday, SpaceX, the company handling the launch of the Taifa 1 satellite, halted it just seconds before take-off due to bad weather.

“The hold was called due to weather trends…the vehicle and payload remain in good health,’’ SpaceX said.

A fourth attempt described by SpaceX as ''our next launch opportunity'' is set for Saturday April 15 via Falcon 9 rocket.

Kenya Space Agency says the satellite will take images to monitor weather, floods, farming and natural resources as the general effects of climate change.

The satellite was designed and developed by nine Kenyan engineers costing the country about $370,000.

Türkiye's satellite launch also delayed

Earlier this week the launch of the Kenyan satellite was suspended twice – also because of poor weather conditions.

SpaceX has announced that the launch of Türkiye's first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite was postponed also due to adverse weather conditions.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite, IMECE, had been planned to blast off into space early Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California at 0648GMT before its launch was delayed.

The launch of IMECE is planned to be held at 0647GMT on Saturday, April 14, SpaceX, responsible for the operation, said on Twitter on Friday.

Once launched into orbit, the IMECE satellite will serve in the areas of defense, disaster management, environment and urbanization, and agriculture and forestry.