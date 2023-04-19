Two Kenyan MPs are set to marry - becoming a historic first couple in the country's parliament.

Murang'a Woman Representative Betty Maina accepted the marriage proposal from Mathira MP Eric wa Mumbi over the weekend and shared the photos on social media.

“My dear Eric, you rock!” she posted. The pair have previously been married to other partners. They are both first-time MPs from the ruling coalition.

MPs Betty and Eric met on the campaign trail ahead of last year's general election.

Kenya's Deputy President Rugathe Gachagua is scheduled to lead the groom’s family on Saturday to pay a bride price to their future in-laws, a cultural practice that formalises the marriage.

The payment is usually made up of money and presents as an appreciation to the bride's parents in a gesture widely practiced in the country.

The groom told a local media outlet that he met his wife-to-be in 2021 and "discovered that she had everything I wanted in a wife".