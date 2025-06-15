A minibus and a truck collided in southern Côte d'Ivoire, killing at least 14 people including an infant, local sources said on Sunday.

The collision happened on Saturday near the town of Agboville, around 100 kilometres north of Abidjan, the economic capital, said Côte d'Ivoire's news agency AIP, citing emergency services.

Eighteen people were injured in the collision, including six who are in critical condition with major injuries, it said.

"Agboville is in mourning," local youth leader Edi N'Cho said.

Vehicles swept in floods

Deadly road accidents are common in Côte d'Ivoire, as in many African countries.

Multiple vehicles were also swept away on Saturday in Abidjan in floods triggered by torrential rains. No deaths were reported.