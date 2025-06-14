A peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, being brokered by the United States, will no longer be signed on June 15, Rwanda’s minister said Saturday.

M23 fighters, who UN experts and the United States say have received military support from Rwanda, have made rapid advances in eastern DRC since January, seizing key cities and vast areas of territory in fighting that has killed thousands.

In April, the two nations agreed during talks with Washington to draft a peace deal aimed at ending the crisis in eastern DRC, with the signing initially scheduled for mid-June.

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said on Saturday that the signing will not happen as scheduled as it "had to be adapted to the reality of the negotiations".

"No peace deal will be signed this Sunday 15 June 2025 in Washington," Nduhungirehe posted on X.

Talks ongoing

The minister said the negotiation process is still ongoing and that a signing will only take place once a "win-win peace agreement" is reached by all parties.

Nduhungirehe warned those involved against "maliciously leaking unilateral" information to the press, saying it "can jeopardise" negotiations.

This comes just days after Rwanda pulled out of Central Africa's main economic bloc, accusing the organisation of siding with the DRC amid ongoing fighting.

In mid-March, Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC President Felix Tshisekedi met in Qatar to discuss a possible ceasefire.

But no agreement was reached.

Rwandan genocide

Rwanda has denied military support for the anti-government M23 but says its security has long been threatened by armed groups in eastern DRC, notably the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, created by former Hutu leaders linked to the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Since its 2021 resurgence, the M23 has seized swathes of eastern DRC, displacing hundreds of thousands of Congolese and triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis.

Multiple ceasefires have been made and broken in the last four years.