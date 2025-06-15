WORLD
1 min read
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
The helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand state, say officials
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed in India's Uttarakhand state, say officials. / Others
June 15, 2025

Seven people have died after a helicopter crashed in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X: “SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

Nandan Singh Rajwar, a senior disaster official in the district, told Anadolu news agency all on board died in the crash.

He said that rescue teams have reached the spot in the Rudraprayag district.

RELATEDTRT Global - Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand

Crash after crash

Uttarakhand Police said the crash took place around 5:20 am (23:50GMT Saturday)​​​​​​​.

District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said in a video message that there were seven people onboard, including an infant.

Press Trust of India reported that the dead included six pilgrims and the pilot. The helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine due to poor visibility and bad weather.

The crash comes days after India witnessed a major aviation disaster after an Air India plane with 242 on board crashed in western Gujarat state. The crash killed over 270 people, including 241 who were aboard the ill-fated plane.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us