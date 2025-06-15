Seven people have died after a helicopter crashed in the Indian Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X: “SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

Nandan Singh Rajwar, a senior disaster official in the district, told Anadolu news agency all on board died in the crash.

He said that rescue teams have reached the spot in the Rudraprayag district.

Crash after crash

Uttarakhand Police said the crash took place around 5:20 am (23:50GMT Saturday)​​​​​​​.

District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey said in a video message that there were seven people onboard, including an infant.

Press Trust of India reported that the dead included six pilgrims and the pilot. The helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine due to poor visibility and bad weather.

The crash comes days after India witnessed a major aviation disaster after an Air India plane with 242 on board crashed in western Gujarat state. The crash killed over 270 people, including 241 who were aboard the ill-fated plane.​​​​​​​