Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Putin conveys Russia's strong condemnation of Israel's actions against Iran, Russian state media reports.
The conversation between the two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held a 50-minute phone call on Saturday, during which the two leaders discussed the escalating Middle East crisis, particularly tensions between Israel and Iran, which both described as "very alarming", according to Kremlin aides.

The call, described by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as "meaningful and very useful", comes amid heightened fears of a broader regional conflict after Israel's recent strikes targeting Iranian territory.

"Putin conveyed Russia's strong condemnation of Israel's actions against Iran," Ushakov told Russian state media.

The two also discussed the possibility of resuming negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, with Trump telling Putin that US negotiators are ready to re-engage with Iranian representatives, according to Interfax.

The conversation between the two leaders also touched on the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Ushakov said Trump showed interest in a "speedy resolution" to the conflict, while Putin reiterated Russia's readiness to resume talks with Ukraine after June 22.

