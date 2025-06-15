WORLD
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Trump denies US links to Israeli assaults on Iran but warns of unmatched force if Iran retaliates against American personnel or assets.
Trump insisted that the US had no involvement in Israel’s assault on Iran. / Reuters
June 15, 2025

Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday that it would experience "the full strength" of the US military if it attacks the United States, reiterating that Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's strikes on Tehran's nuclear and intelligence facilities.

Israel's attacks, which began early Friday, have targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites, killing dozens of people including top army commanders and atomic scientists, according to Tehran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to hit "every target of the ayatollah regime", and Iran has retaliated with a deadly barrage of missiles.

While Trump had said he was aware of the Israeli assault before it started, he reiterated Sunday morning on his Truth Social platform that the United States "had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight."

"If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before," he said in a post.

He added that "we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!"

‘Solid proof’

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday Tehran had evidence to show US forces supported the intense bombardment campaign Israel launched against Tehran this week.

"We have solid proof of the support of the American forces and American bases in the region for the attacks of the Zionist regime military forces," Araghchi told foreign diplomats in a meeting broadcast on state TV.

Earlier on Friday, the US president urged Tehran to make a deal or face "even more brutal" attacks by Israel.

During his first term, a landmark nuclear accord with Iran — negotiated under former president Barack Obama — was torpedoed in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States and reimposed sanctions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
