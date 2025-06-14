AFRICA
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Suspected criminal herders storm village, carrying out one of the deadliest assaults this year.
Benue State Police spokesperson Udeme Edet says tactical units had been deployed to the area. / Reuters
June 14, 2025

At least 102 people were killed in a pre-dawn attack on a community in Benue State in north-central Nigeria, local officials and witnesses said Saturday.

Armed men, suspected to be criminal herders, stormed the Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area late Friday night and continued the assault into the early hours of Saturday.

The attack is among the deadliest in recent months in Nigeria's long-running conflict between farming communities and herders, which has intensified due to disputes over land, water access, migration routes and livestock damage.

"We have lost no fewer than 102 people, and over 100 others are in critical condition at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) in Makurdi," said Dennis Denen Gbongbon, president of the Association of United Farmers Benue Valley, in a phone interview.

"Medical personnel have made an urgent appeal for blood donations to save the lives of the injured."

‘Great sadness’

Another survivor, who gave his name as Godspower, said: "The armed men poured petrol before setting fire to our shelters and burnt our people in their sleep."

Residents said the attack lasted for more than two hours, with homes destroyed and families trapped inside burning buildings.

Joseph Har, special adviser to the Benue State governor on security and internal affairs, confirmed the incident and said authorities were still assessing the full scale of the assault.

"We are aware of the ugly incident that happened in the early hours of today, and we are investigating the killing of more than 100 people. We have recovered 102 bodies," Har said.

Benue State Police spokesperson Udeme Edet said tactical units had been deployed to the area.

"It is with great sadness that we report some individuals lost their lives and others sustained injuries," Edet said in a statement. "The police have not relented and are in pursuit of the attackers. We will continue efforts to keep everyone safe."

