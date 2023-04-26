Peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebel group opened Tuesday in Tanzania’s island archipelago of Zanzibar.

A spokesperson for the executive secretary of the regional bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, told Anadolu news agency that IGAD welcomes the talks and wishes the Ethiopian-led process a successful conclusion.

Details of the ongoing talks are not yet clear.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced Sunday that the talks with OLA, an active rebel group operating in the country's largest and most populous region, would start this week.

Last year, peace talks between the Ethiopian government and Tigray rebels bore fruit as the warring sides agreed to a peace deal in the South African capital of Pretoria. The agreement ended two years of conflict which claimed hundreds of lives, displaced thousands and greatly impacted the lives of residents of Tigray.

“Since the beginning of this conflict, the OLA has consistently called for peace dialogue as the only viable solution. We have always maintained that a military solution would not bring about desired outcomes for the Oromo people and broader population,” the OLA said in a statement this week following the announcement of the peace talks.

The OLA said it is committed to engaging in constructive dialogue and working towards a peaceful resolution that addresses the grievances and aspirations of the Oromo people.

“We are hopeful that thi s development marks the beginning of a transformative chapter in our pursuit of justice, equality and self-determination,” the group said.

It added that it “strives to reach an agreement that holds both parties accountable, paving the way for a democratic society and a sustainable, enduring peace.”