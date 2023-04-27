A popular Christian preacher in Kenyan has been arrested and will face charges related to mass killings of his followers, the country's security minister has said.

It’s unclear when the killings took place but a local police boss is quoted as saying that the alleged deaths at the New Life Prayer Centre in Kenya's Kilifi County on the Indian Ocean coast have been reported in nearby morgues.

The security minister Kithure Kindiki said in a statement that the preacher ''is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers.''

Ezekiel Odero, who is the head of the church, has not commented on the allegations against him.

His prayer rallies at stadiums are a big draw for followers and some prominent figures. There have been claims of miracle healings at the rallies.

He is the second preacher to be arrested in connections with mass deaths of followers.

Earlier police arrested pastor Mackenzie Nthenge in a separate case after he allegedly persuaded his followers to starve themselves to death in order to see Jesus. At least 98 bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves in the case.

The activities of the two churches were not connected, the police said.

In the latest case, on Thursday, security officers raided Mr Odero’s church and evacuated over 100 people who were at the premises. They are helping police with investigations, minister Kithure Kindiki said.

The incidents have sparked public outrage in the country with calls on the authorities to deal with cult activities in some churches.

Lawmakers earlier this week challenged the heads of police and intelligence to explain how the alleged crimes had gone undetected for so long.

President William Ruto has also ordered a crackdown on "unacceptable" religious groups.