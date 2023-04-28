AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso: Clashes leave 33 soldiers, 40 militants dead
The latest violence happened on Thursday as the West African country grapples attacks by armed groups.
Burkina Faso Military / Photo: AP
April 28, 2023

At least 33 soldiers were killed and 12 others wounded in a terrorist attack Thursday on a military post in eastern Burkina Faso, the army announced.

“The military detachment of Ougarou in Gourma Province, Est Region faced a large-scale complex attack on the morning of Thursday...33 of our soldiers unfortunately died, while 12 others were wounded,” said a statement issued by the military.

It said reinforcements were deployed which enabled the evacuation of the wounded to health facilities.

The statement said the army neutralized ''40 terrorists'' during fierce clashes.

Burkina Faso has been battling a violent insurgency that spread from neighboring Mali over the past decade linked to the al-Qaeda and Daesh/ISIS terrorist groups.

A massacre last week by men allegedly dressed in military uniforms in Karma, a village in northern Burkina Faso, left more than 100 people dead. The government had promised to investigate those killings.

The West African country recorded 1,135 deaths attributed to attacks by armed groups in 2022, a 50% climb compared to 2021, according to the 2023 Global Terrorism Index (GTI). ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
