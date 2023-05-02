SPORTS
1 MIN READ
Lionel Messi suspended
The PGS player will miss some matches and his pay will be docked as part of the sanction against him.
Lionel Messi's suspension comes after an 'unauthorised' trip. Photo: PSG/Twitter / Others
May 2, 2023

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi has been suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG are top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
