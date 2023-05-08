Coletta Wanjohi

The UN says its humanitarian response to the crisis in Sudan is facing funding shortages despite rising numbers of people in need of assistance as fighting pushes the country to the brink of collapse.

The money secured for aid before the conflict broke out in mid-April was $200m out of a request for $1.7bn and the situation has since worsened, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, Abdou Dieng, told TRT Afrika.

"In early 2023 the estimation of the needs for Sudan was at about $1.7bn, out of this we received $200m to assist the Sudanese for a whole year. This does not take into account the additional needs created by the crisis,” Mr Dieng said.

“So one of the appeals we are making also is to receive additional funding that will help us to reach all those who are in need of assistance.”

He said some supplies by the UN and other agencies were waiting for clearance at Port Sudan, but lack of security guarantees would hinder distribution.

“ It is not just getting the goods out of the port, but you need to ensure that those goods get to those that need them and for that you have to cross all over the country and we need protection of the humanitarian corridor,” Mr Dieng said.

UN agencies have resumed operations in country. The World Food Programme had suspended operations after three of its staff were killed.

“It’s not as if we’re asking for the moon. We’re asking for the safe movement of humanitarian supplies and people. We do this in every other country, even without cease-fires,” Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator had earlier said.