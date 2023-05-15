Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci has broken the world record for longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Baci has gone past the time mark set by Lata Tondon, an Indian chef who achieved the feat in 2019 after cooking for 87 hours 45 minutes.

Baci, a popular restaurateur in Lagos began the competition on Thursday at 4pm in the Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State.

Her fans including celebrities have been cheering her on during the marathon. Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu also made a surprise appearance.

Hilda is still cooking and hoping to set her own record at over 90 hours. The Guinness Book of Records is a reference book that contains human and natural world records.

It was first published in 1955 by the Guinness Brewery in Ireland and has since become one of the world’s most well-known and frequently read reference books.

Individuals or groups must submit proof to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification process to qualify for a world record listing.