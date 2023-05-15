The opposition parties in Mauritania have called for the cancellation of parliamentary, local and regional election results.

The parties are the Rally of Democratic Forces, the Union of the Forces of Progress, the National Rally for Reform and Development, Al-Sawab, the People's Progressive Alliance and the Alliance for Justice and Democracy.

In a joint conference in the capital Nouakchott, the parties alleged that the voting process was interfered with.

They, however, did not say which poll results in particular had issues.

The opposition further said that it had formed "a high-level crisis committee that will remain in a state of permanent meeting to follow up on developments and take the necessary decisions."

The National Elections Commission has been on the receiving end from the parties for "violations and tampering that took place”, which will have a “major impact on the course of political and democratic life in the country”.

The electoral board is, however, yet to comment on the allegations.

The electoral agency continues to announce a few results from the polls held on Saturday.

On Sunday, the spokesperson of the Independent National Elections Commission, Muhammad Taqi Allah Al-Adham, said in a statement that "out of the 4,728 polling stations across the country, 949 centres have been counted so far (15:00 GMT)”.

Slightly more than 1.7 million voters participated in the election to choose 176 members of parliament from a list of 559 candidates.

Those running for the 13 regional council seats were 145, while those seeking 238 municipality seats were 1,378.