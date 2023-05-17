SPORTS
2 MIN READ
4-0: Man City run riot against Real Madrid at Etihad
Manchester City outperformed Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium to advance to the UEFA Champions League final, securing a date with Inter Milan.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hugs striker Erling Haaland as Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti watches on May 18, 2023. Photo: AFP / AFP
May 17, 2023

By Brian Okoth

Manchester City will feature in the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in the club’s history after beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

Two first half goals by Bernardo Silva, an own goal by Eder Militao and an injury time goal by Julian Alvarez in the second half at the Etihad Stadium were more than enough to sink Real Madrid in Europe’s most coveted competition.

The first leg of the fixture that was played at the Santiago Bernabeu had ended 1-1.

City’s Wednesday victory now secures them a date with Inter Milan on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Inter beat their crosstown rivals AC Milan 3-0 on aggregate to advance to the finals.

The only other time that City featured in the UEFA Champions League final was in the 2020-2021 season, when they lost 1-0 to fellow English side, Chelsea, to take the runner-up position.

At the Etihad, they outperformed Real Madrid in both halves.

City manager, Pep Guardiola, has won the UEFA Champions League twice in his managerial career, on both occasions with Spanish side Barcelona.

The victories came in 2008-2009 season and 2010-2011 season.

Guardiola, thereafter, went on to coach German side Bayern Munich and Manchester City, but up until now, he has fallen short of replicating the successes he had with his boyhood club.

Will he triumph this time around? June 10, 2023 date in Türkiye will tell.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
