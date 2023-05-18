Four people have been arrested in connection with the May 9 fatal attack at a synagogue in Tunisia.

Local media reported that the four were linked to the lone assailant who opened fire and killed five people near a synagogue in Djerba island, Tunisia. The gunman was later killed by police.

On Wednesday, Tunisian president Kais Saied hosted Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders following the deadly May 9 shooting.

The president told his guests that Tunisia was a country of “tolerance and co-existence”.

During the meeting, Saied said a probe was ongoing to determine whether the lone gunman had any accomplices.

“You can live in peace, and we will guarantee your safety,” said the president.

The May 9 attack coincided with the annual Jewish pilgrimage to Ghriba Synagogue.

The Interior ministry said that the armed attacker, a naval security officer, shot his colleague and thereafter turned against pilgrims.

He fired indiscriminately near the synagogue, killing two visitors, including a French national, and a police officer. Police managed to fatally shoot him.

A sixth person died the following day, bringing the synagogue shooting death toll to six, the country’s news agency, TAP, reported. Tunisia’s Foreign Affairs ministry condemned the attack, terming it “cowardly”.

The annual pilgrimage to the synagogue usually draws hundreds of Jews from Europe, the US and Israel. More than 5,000 Jewish pilgrims, mostly from abroad, took part in this year’s pilgrimage.

The Djerba island is a major holiday resort in southern Tunisia, 500 kilometres from the capital, Tunis.