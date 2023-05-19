By Takunda Mandura

Ngedwa Mpako (7) popularly known as Mr Ronaldo who went viral on social media for his love for Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, dreams of one day becoming Zimbabwe’s national soccer team captain and player for England based-club Manchester United.

Mr Ronaldo is part of Real Stars FC, a Harare Province Junior League soccer team which has been struggling to stay afloat and is relying on donations from various members of the community.

For years, Zimbabwean football has survived mainly on grants from the world football governing body, FIFA as well as donations from individuals.

On 24 February 2022, FIFA banned Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) from participating in all international competitions due to government interference in the running of the association.

FIFA President Giovanni Infantino announced the suspension at a press conference broadcast on the football governing body's website.

"We had to suspend two of our members' associations, Kenya and Zimbabwe, both for government interference in the activities of the football associations of these (countries). Associations are suspended from all football activities with immediate effect. They know what needs to be done for them to be readmitted or for the suspension to be lifted," he said.

No talent show

The prohibition has made a momentous impact on the country's football and players as they are unable to participate in international games or competitions.

The FIFA ban has made it even harder for the government to attract foreign investment and improve the country's infrastructure.

The country's football players have not been able to play for the national team a situation that denies them the opportunity to showcase their talent on the international stage.

The ban has sparked debate about the future of Zimbabwean football, and its implications on the country's football development.

Zimbabwean authorities say they were acting on allegations of corruption, incompetence and sexual abuse levelled against the Zifa board then led by Felton Kamambo.

Zimbabwe's Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) took control of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) over allegations of corruption and sexual harassment.

"It appears FIFA does not recognize the laws of Zimbabwe in so far as they relate to corruption and sexual harassment. Its demands for reinstatement constitute an interference with statutory obligations of SRC as well as the judicial processes of the country," said SRC chairperson Gerald Mlotshwa whilst hitting back at Fifa for failing to recognise the Zimbabwean laws.

France-based Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi took to social media to make a passionate plea to the SRC and ZIFA to find an amicable solution which will see the lifting of the ban.

Football clean-up

“As things stand we continue to lose a generation of talented footballers because they do not have opportunities to showcase their talent during national team assignments, this situation continues to harm not only the future of football in the country but it is depriving the general community of the downstream benefits that football can bring to the social economy of the nation,” reads part of his post in which he tagged the SRC and ZIFA.

“I continue to implore the SRC and ZIFA, urging all the parties involved to find common ground and come to an amicable solution that will allow our football to survive as we move into the future,” said Munetsi

Local players are declining to comment on the matter publicly for fear being sanctioned.

Zimbabwe has also been starved of grants and programs to enhance the game at all levels due to the FIFA ban.

The ban has seen Zimbabwe missing out on several international tournaments that include all Council of Southern Africa Football Associations, (COSAFA) competitions, Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League, Confederation Cup, international friendlies and the 2023Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers and the World Cup qualifiers

The Southern African country has missed referee courses, administration courses, sports medicine courses, and also the opportunity to get equipment for grassroots development programmes.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry a former Olympic swimmer and a world record holder, says that her ministry does not want to have the suspension of Zimbabwe by FIFA, lifted at this point.

Innocent until proven guilty

"We have accepted that (the ban), we have never asked them (FIFA) to lift it. We don’t want them to lift it at this point until we clear and clean up our soccer. We are not going to do what other members may say,” she said.

The Zifa board continues to deny the allegation which led to their suspension.

In a joint statement, the suspended executive led by Felton Kamambo said “the truth is no process outside FIFA set conditions will see FIFA reinstating Zimbabwe and such was blatantly conveyed to them in the numerous secretive attempts by SRC to get FIFA to change their decision. For the record, we remain law-abiding common citizens and believe we continue to be unfairly persecuted.”

According to the statement endorsed by ex-board members Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule and former CEO Joseph Mamutse “the laws of the Nation are clear that one is innocent until proven guilty and we challenge those that are accusing us to lay bare evidence of such.''

The suspended executive body further said ''it can not be difficult to show that indeed ZIFA were given the non-existent USD$2million if it ever existed.”

Anger and frustration continue to grow against the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) as supporters plot to boycott Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches to express their dissatisfaction over Zimbabwe’s suspension by FIFA.

“We want to boycott, we want everyone to see the light. If you see the way we are playing our premiere soccer league, it's like a boozers soccer. We are not going anyway, even the referees cannot be assigned to officiate in other international matches because of this boozer soccer until we are admitted by Fifa,” said Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association secretary general Joseph Matawu.