AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Australian doctor freed after seven years in captivity in Burkina Faso
Elliott and his wife Jocelyn were kidnapped in 2016 near the border with Niger. The wife was released three weeks after the abduction while her husband remained in captivity.
Australian doctor freed after seven years in captivity in Burkina Faso
The Sahel region is facing insecurity with the military battling armed groups: Reuters / Reuters
May 19, 2023

An 88-year-old Australian doctor held captive by an armed group in Burkina Faso for more than seven years has been freed and has returned to Australia.

Ken Elliott was safe and well and was reunited with his wife and their children on Thursday night, Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in Sydney

Elliott and his wife Jocelyn were kidnapped near the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo, close to the border with Mali and Niger where armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh operate.

Jocelyn Elliott was released three weeks later. The couple had run a medical clinic for four decades in the region.

“We wish to express our thanks to God and all who have continued to pray for us,” Elliott's family said in a statement released by Wong’s department.

“At 88 years of age, and after many years away from home, Dr. Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild strength,” the family said.

“We express our relief that Dr. Elliott is free and thank the Australian government and all who have been involved over time to secure his release,” they added.

Local media reported the freed hostage was reunited with his family in the west coast city of Perth.

Foreign minister Penny Wong said no ransom was paid to secure Elliott's freedom, but no other details on his release were disclosed.

“The Australian government has a clear policy that we do not pay ransoms,” Wong said.

“What we have done over the last seven years is ensure that we worked with other governments and local authorities in relation to Dr. Elliott,” she added.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us