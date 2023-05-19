An 88-year-old Australian doctor held captive by an armed group in Burkina Faso for more than seven years has been freed and has returned to Australia.

Ken Elliott was safe and well and was reunited with his wife and their children on Thursday night, Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters in Sydney

Elliott and his wife Jocelyn were kidnapped near the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo, close to the border with Mali and Niger where armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Daesh operate.

Jocelyn Elliott was released three weeks later. The couple had run a medical clinic for four decades in the region.

“We wish to express our thanks to God and all who have continued to pray for us,” Elliott's family said in a statement released by Wong’s department.

“At 88 years of age, and after many years away from home, Dr. Elliott now needs time and privacy to rest and rebuild strength,” the family said.

“We express our relief that Dr. Elliott is free and thank the Australian government and all who have been involved over time to secure his release,” they added.

Local media reported the freed hostage was reunited with his family in the west coast city of Perth.

Foreign minister Penny Wong said no ransom was paid to secure Elliott's freedom, but no other details on his release were disclosed.

“The Australian government has a clear policy that we do not pay ransoms,” Wong said.

“What we have done over the last seven years is ensure that we worked with other governments and local authorities in relation to Dr. Elliott,” she added.