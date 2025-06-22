Mali's military ruler arrived on Sunday for a visit to Russia, whose help the West African country has sought in fighting its long-running insurgent threat since seizing power.

Under General Assimi Goita, who came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, Mali has turned away from the West and its former colonial master France in particular in favour of closer ties with Moscow.

Goita's visit comes shortly after Russia's paramilitary Wagner group, which has been on the ground helping the Malian army since 2021, announced it would leave the country, to be replaced by its successor Africa Corps.

Both mercenary forces have been tools of Russia in its search to broaden its influence across the continent, though the Kremlin has always denied being behind Wagner.

Malian leader to meet Putin

After arriving in Moscow on Sunday morning, General Goita is due to meet Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Monday, according to Mali's state broadcaster ORTM.

Lasting until June 26, the visit "will be an occasion to talk about the creative ties between Bamako and Moscow centred on several areas including security, energy and transport", according to the ORTM.

Since 2012, Mali has been plagued by an insurgency by militants affiliated with Al-Qaeda, as well as attacks from criminal gangs and sectarian or inter-ethnic violence.

In recent weeks, insurgents have mounted an increasing spate of attacks, targeting Malian army camps and checkpoints in particular.