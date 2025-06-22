AFRICA
2 min read
At least 12 people killed after mob attacks bus carrying wedding guests in central Nigeria
The number of people killed after a mob recently stormed a bus carrying Muslim wedding guests in central Nigeria's volatile Plateau state has risen to 12.
At least 12 people killed after mob attacks bus carrying wedding guests in central Nigeria
Nigeria's insecurity crisis, especially in the north, has persisted for years now. / Photo: Reuters
June 22, 2025

The number of people killed after a mob stormed a bus carrying Muslim wedding guests in central Nigeria's volatile Plateau state has risen to 12, according to the Nigerian presidency.

The dead include the groom's father and brother, it said.

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the killings, the latest attack to hit the region where tensions are high after a series of bloody attacks in recent days, with ethnic Fulani nomadic herders suspected of killing dozens of people in Plateau's Mangu local government area.

Police, survivors and local organisations said around 30 people on a bus to a wedding lost their way, stopped to ask for directions, and were accosted by an irate mob.

'Unacceptable and barbaric'

They were attacked with sticks, machetes and stones and their bus set ablaze, a survivor told AFP. Initially authorities had confirmed eight dead with four reported missing.

Tinubu described the lynching "as unacceptable and barbaric", said a statement from his office which said the dead included the groom's father and brother.

The Nigerian leader ordered the arrest and punishment of the culprits as he urged the Plateau state government to "take decisive action in handling these vicious cycles of violence."

Fulani herders in the state have long clashed with settled farmers, many of whom are Christian, over access to land and resources.

Police say they have arrested 22 suspects in connection with the attack.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us