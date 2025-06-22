Senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday claimed that several countries are prepared to directly supply Iran with nuclear weapons, following US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

“A number of countries are ready to directly supply Iran with their nuclear weapons,” Medvedev, deputy chairperson of Russia’s Security Council, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

His comments came hours after US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had bombed nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The strikes mark the latest escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Medvedev said the targeted facilities appeared to suffer minimal or no significant damage, adding that uranium enrichment and potential nuclear weapons development would likely continue.

Russia says 'majority of countries' oppose US, Israel actions on Iran

He warned that the US is “drawn into” another major conflict, this time “with the prospect of a ground operation,” and argued that the Iranian leadership has emerged politically stronger as a result of the attacks.

“The people are consolidating around the spiritual leadership, and even those who did not sympathise with it,” he said.

He criticised Trump for launching another war despite campaigning as a “peacemaker,” and dismissed any prospects of the US president receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Medvedev also claimed that “the absolute majority of countries” oppose the actions of both the US and Israel.

Hundreds killed in Iran, tens in Israel

The US strikes followed an intensification of Israeli military operations against Iran that began on June 13. Tehran responded with missile attacks on Israeli cities and military sites.

Iran’s Health Ministry said at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in Israeli attacks. Israeli authorities reported 25 dead and several hundred injured from Iranian retaliatory strikes.