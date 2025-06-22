Egypt expressed deep concern on Sunday over the “rapid escalation” of events in Iran that threatens “regional and international security and peace” following US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry affirmed its rejection of “any violation of the United Nations Charter and international law” and stressed the importance of “respecting the sovereignty of states.”

It renewed its warning about the “dangers of slipping into further chaos and tension” in the region.

The ministry called for “an immediate halt to escalation, restraint, and the prioritisation of dialogue,” to protect civilian lives and preserve regional security and stability.

US bombs Iranian nuclear sites

US President Donald Trump said early on Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.