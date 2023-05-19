By Brian Okoth

Authorities in Angola have seized 45 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Port of Luanda.

Angola’s Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) said the drug, which was hidden in the cooling fans of three refrigerators, had been shipped from Brazil.

Seven Angolan citizens were arrested in connection with trafficking the cocaine.

Authorities said four of the suspects were employees of the port, including the security director, while the other three had been hired by the owner of the illegal consignment.

The drug had been concealed in 34 packages and sealed with an adhesive tape. The packages had been hidden in three containers that had frozen chicken and placed near the refrigerator’s cooling fans.

Angola acts as a cocaine transit hub for South American cocaine destined for southern and West African countries, as well as markets in Europe and the Middle East.

Angola’s shared language with Brazil, Mozambique and Portugal has promoted close ties between people facilitating the cocaine trade in these countries.