BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Kariakoo: Tanzania largest market reopens after traders' strike
Traders had refused to open the market saying they were being taxed unfairly and that harassment by law enforcement agents was frequent.
Kariakoo: Tanzania largest market reopens after traders' strike
  The market in Dar es Salam is a crucial commercial centre. Photo: TRT Afrika   / Others
May 20, 2023

Businesses have resumed at Kariakoo Market in Tanzania after days of crippling strike action by traders.

The market is the largest in the nation’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and attracts more than 200,000 people daily, according to data from the Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC).

Market leaders had called for the strike on Monday to protest what they say were unfair taxes and harassment by the police.

The aggrieved traders had insisted on meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan to discuss their complaints saying she was the only person who could provide a solution. The meeting with the president has not been held.

The suspension of the strike and the reopening of the market followed a meeting with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The PM has set up a 14-member committee comprising of traders and government officials to look into the contending issues.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us