Businesses have resumed at Kariakoo Market in Tanzania after days of crippling strike action by traders.

The market is the largest in the nation’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and attracts more than 200,000 people daily, according to data from the Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC).

Market leaders had called for the strike on Monday to protest what they say were unfair taxes and harassment by the police.

The aggrieved traders had insisted on meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan to discuss their complaints saying she was the only person who could provide a solution. The meeting with the president has not been held.

The suspension of the strike and the reopening of the market followed a meeting with Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The PM has set up a 14-member committee comprising of traders and government officials to look into the contending issues.