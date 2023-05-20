Sauti Sol: Kenya's Afropop band goes on 'indefinite' break
Sauti Sol: Kenya's Afropop band goes on 'indefinite' break
The top Kenyan musical band says its members will ''embark on personal endeavours'' rather than continue working as a group.
May 20, 2023

Sauti Sol, a Kenyan Pop band has announced that it will go on an ''indefinite hiatus'' and its members will pursue their individual endeavours instead of being a group.

The Kenyan Afropop band was formed in Nairobi in 2005 by vocalists Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Savara Mudigi attracting millions of fans from across the continent.

In a statement released on their Instagram page on Saturday, the band informed its over two million fans that its members will stop group projects after their tour of US, Canada and Europe later in the year.

The statement added that the bandmates ''are eager to explore fresh creative avenues and embark on personal endeavours.''

Sauti Sol released their debut studio album Mwanzo on 1 November 2008, to critical acclaim.

Their second studio album, Sol Filosofia, was released on 25 February 2011, earning the group a number of accolades and nominations for awards.

The band has had several successful tours in Africa and Europe and consistently topped Kenyan music charts.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
