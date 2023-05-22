Turkish House in New York hosting Türkiye's diplomatic missions has come under attack by an unknown assailant.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 am local time on Monday, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur told Anadolu.

Ozgur said that no one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged.

He said the assailant who is yet to be identified left a jemmy on the spot.

The building was cordoned off by the New York Police Department and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The incident has not impacted the voting in Türkiye's presidential election runoff for the Turks in New York who are currently casting their votes at the Turkish House, Ozgur added.