Unknown assailant attacks Turkish House in New York, probe launched
The windows of the ground floor of the building were shattered by an unknown assailant wielding an iron stick, according to Turkish envoy in New York.
  No one was injured but 12 windows and the doors of the building have been damaged. / Photo: AA  
May 22, 2023

Turkish House in New York hosting Türkiye's diplomatic missions has come under attack by an unknown assailant.

The assailant smashed the windows of the building at 3.14 am local time on Monday, Turkish Consul General in New York Reyhan Ozgur told Anadolu.

Ozgur said that no one was hurt but 12 windows and the doors of the building were damaged.

He said the assailant who is yet to be identified left a jemmy on the spot.

The building was cordoned off by the New York Police Department and an investigation was launched into the incident.

The incident has not impacted the voting in Türkiye's presidential election runoff for the Turks in New York who are currently casting their votes at the Turkish House, Ozgur added.

