Former Mozambique finance minister loses appeal to stop extradition to US
Manuel Chang will be extradited to the US to face charges on corruption.
Manuel Chang had asked to be tried in Mozambique and not the US / Photo: Reuters
May 24, 2023

Mozambique's Constitutional Court has rejected an appeal made by the former finance minister, Manuel Chang, seeking to avoid being extradited to the US to face trial for grand corruption and the plundering of state resources.

Chang was arrested in transit through OR Tambo International Airport in December 2018 following an arrest warrant issued by the US government.

Chang is accused by the US government of looting developmental funds which the US says defrauded many US investors.

From 2005 to 2015, Chang served as the Minister of Economy and Finance in President Armando Guebuza's cabinet.

In January 2019, the US asked South Africa to extradite Chang to America to stand trial.

