Kenyan authorities have called media reports that claim Chinese hackers attacked its key information systems and stole sensitive information ''unsubstantiated'' and a deliberate effort to stoke panic and mistrust.

Reuters on Wednesday, May 24, published an article under the headline "Exclusive: Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government as debt strains grew’’ and claimed ‘’hackers targeted Kenya's government in a widespread, years-long series of digital intrusions against key ministries and state institutions."

Kenya, in a rebuttal, insists the claims in the report were not subjected to authoritative proof of existence by either Kenyan or Chinese authorities.

Secretary Raymond Omollo from the Kenyan Internal Security and National Administration said the report ‘’is aimed at provoking a particular response from the Government of Kenya.

Reuters stated in the report that China's foreign ministry said it was "not aware" of any such hacking, while China's embassy in Britain called the accusations "baseless".

Kenya says the article should be viewed as sponsored propaganda.