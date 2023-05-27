AFRICA
Mozambique proposes pay cuts for ministers, top officials
Sponsors of the bill say it will correct an irregularity that is against the principle of fair and equal pay among goverment officals.
Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi will review or sign the bill into law after it goes through Paliament. / Photo: Reuters
May 27, 2023

Mozambique's Council of Ministers has approved a bill that proposes a pay cut for ministers, deputy ministers, and state secretaries.

Finance and Economy Minister Max Tonela said the bill will also address concerns over the provincial assembly’s members’ salaries, which he said contradicted the principles of fair pay.

Mr. Tonela said some of their salaries were significantly higher than those paid to other executives and specialised professionals.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the International Monetary Fund highlighted the need for the government to reduce public wage expenditures.

The proposed bill will next be sent to Parliament.

The IMF has already warned about the imbalances that could lead to a higher-than-expected wage bill, which should lead to a review of some points of the programme in order to keep it sustainable.

In January, the government announced corrective measures, complemented by today’s announcement, and a complementary audit is still underway.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
