Burkina Faso's prime minister told lawmakers on Tuesday that no elections could be held while attacks by jihadist insurgents continue in large swathes of the country.

Officials reported the deaths of around 40 people in weekend attacks attributed to militant groups.

The ruling junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore had promised to return the country to civilian through presidential elections by July 2024.

"We cannot organise elections without security. If you have a magic wand to ensure we can hold elections as soon as possible, we'd do it," Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela is quoted as telling the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

"If we organised elections now, while part of our territory is inaccessible, they'll say that whoever is elected has been wrongly elected," he added.

The premier also ruled out negotiations with jihadist insurgents who control swathes of the country.

"The only negotiations that matter with these armed bandits are those taking place on the battlefield," he said.