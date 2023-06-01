Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has set 23 August 2023 as the date for the country's presidential and parliamentary elections.

President Mnangagwa, 80, will be seeking a second term in office. He was first elected in 2018 following a military coup that overthrew longtime ruler Robert Mugabe a year earlier.

His main rival is 45 year-old lawyer Nelson Chamisa, who leads the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). The two rivals faced-off in the previous elections.

The election proclamation through a government gazette also set October 2 for a presidential run-off vote if required.

People have been inspecting the voters roll, with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claiming missing names, including some of its officials.

There have also been claims of voters being moved to voting stations that are several kilometres away from their residence. The electoral body has said the inspection exercise will resolve the anomalies.

Zimbabwe's is yet to recover from decades of decline under Mugabe. President Mnangagwa blames Western countries for the economic woes, but the opposition says the government is responsible for corruption and economic mismanagement.