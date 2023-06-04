Sudan's capital Khartoum has seen a reported sharp escalation of clashes in several areas on Sunday after the expiry of a ceasefire deal between rival military factions brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States, news agency Reuters reports.

According to witnesses, a military plane had crashed in Omdurman, one of three cities around the Nile that make up most of the capital region.

The army is yet to issue a statement following escalations that have seen them use fighter jets to target the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) spread out across the capital.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. said there is still an ongoing dialogue between the army and the RSF, which has remained in Jeddah even though talks to extend the ceasefire were suspended last week.

"Those discussions are focused on facilitating humanitarian assistance and reaching agreement on near-term steps the parties must take before the Jeddah talks resume," the two countries said in a joint statement.

The ceasefire deal started on May 22 and expired on Saturday evening. It had led to some decrease in the intensity of fighting and limited humanitarian access, but like previous truce deals, it was repeatedly violated.

Among the areas where fighting was reported on Sunday were central and southern Khartoum, and Bahri, across the Blue Nile to the north.

The seven-week conflict for control of the country between the army and RSF has displaced some 1.2 million people within the country and caused another 400,000 to flee into neighbouring countries.