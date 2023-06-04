Today is another day of reckoning for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles as they confront South Korea in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U-20 tournament taking place in Argentina.

Both teams will duel at the Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium at 20:30 local time.

Nigeria stunned host Argentina 2-0 in a thrilling round of 16 game against the expectations of many bookmarkers to progress, while South Korea trumped Ecuador 3-2.

The head coach of South Korea's Under-20 team, Kim Eun-joong, has praised the playing strategy of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria. He told local media that his team would work hard to dispatch the Eagles from the contest.

Back home in Nigeria, the support comes from the top, as President Bola Tinubu has cheered the boys on to victory.

The winner of the bout advances to face either Italy or Colombia for a spot in the final.