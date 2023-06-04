SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria, South Korea lock horns in FIFA U-20 quarter-finals
The winner of the bout advances to face either Italy or Colombia for a spot in the final.
Nigeria, South Korea lock horns in FIFA U-20 quarter-finals
Nigeria stunned host Argentina to advance to the the semi finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup / Photo: AFP
June 4, 2023

Today is another day of reckoning for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles as they confront South Korea in the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA U-20 tournament taking place in Argentina.

Both teams will duel at the Unico Madre de Ciudades stadium at 20:30 local time.

Nigeria stunned host Argentina 2-0 in a thrilling round of 16 game against the expectations of many bookmarkers to progress, while South Korea trumped Ecuador 3-2.

The head coach of South Korea's Under-20 team, Kim Eun-joong, has praised the playing strategy of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria. He told local media that his team would work hard to dispatch the Eagles from the contest.

Back home in Nigeria, the support comes from the top, as President Bola Tinubu has cheered the boys on to victory.

The winner of the bout advances to face either Italy or Colombia for a spot in the final.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us