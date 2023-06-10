AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's secret police detain suspended central bank governor
The Department of State Services says Godwin Emefiele is in its custody "for some investigative reasons".
Nigeria's secret police detain suspended central bank governor
  Godwin Emefiele suspension on Friday had raised eyebrows.  / Photo: Reuters 
June 10, 2023

Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services, has detained central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, a day after he was suspended by newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu.

Emefiele, 61, has been the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria since 2014.

He has been taken into custody "for some investigative reasons", according to a statement from the secret police on Saturday, without offering details.

The media has been urged to report about the arrest with "utmost caution".

Emefiele was suspended on Friday with immediate effect over an "ongoing investigation" into activities of his office, according to a statement from the presidency.

He was ordered to ''immediately hand over the affairs of his office'' to deputy governor in charge of operations, Folashodun Adebisi.

Read more: Nigerian President Tinubu suspends central bank governor

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us