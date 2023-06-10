Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services, has detained central bank governor Godwin Emefiele, a day after he was suspended by newly sworn-in President Bola Tinubu.

Emefiele, 61, has been the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria since 2014.

He has been taken into custody "for some investigative reasons", according to a statement from the secret police on Saturday, without offering details.

The media has been urged to report about the arrest with "utmost caution".

Emefiele was suspended on Friday with immediate effect over an "ongoing investigation" into activities of his office, according to a statement from the presidency.

He was ordered to ''immediately hand over the affairs of his office'' to deputy governor in charge of operations, Folashodun Adebisi.

