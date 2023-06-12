WORLD
Ukraine claims recapture of three more settlements in southeast
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 475th day.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says that “counteroffensive, defensive actions are taking place” without specifying whether it was an all-out counteroffensive. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 12, 2023

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said that the country's forces have made further advances in a counter-offensive launched last week.

In a Telegram post, she said seven settlements had been liberated, including three not previously claimed – Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

French President Emmanuel Macron had earlier confirmed that a long-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive had started a few days earlier and said it had been meticulously planned by military leaders with a great tactical sense.

"We have done everything to help it," Macron told a joint news conference with German and Polish leaders.

"We have intensified the delivery of ammunitions, weapons and armed vehicles... We'll continue in coming days and weeks,” he added.

