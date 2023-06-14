By Dayo Yussuf

Frasha is no new name in Kenyan Music Industry. An acclaimed rap artist with arguably one of the best rap style and lyric spits in the ‘Genge’ community - Kenya’s own version of hip hop music.

He was excited and shocked in equal measure when he heard that Africans will now have their own categories at the Grammy awards.

‘‘I never thought I will ever see this day in my life,’’ he says. ‘‘I dreamt about it all my life. We have fought hard for this,’’ he tells TRT Afrika.

Frasha 36, born Francis Amisi, has had a successful career in music in Kenya releasing hit singles and collaborations with other stars in East Africa as well.

He described the introduction of the African category as ''a great day'' and also a sign that African music is drawing more attention internationally.

''When we started we were looking for an Identity in the world. Afrobeats is all over, everyone knows about it or talks about it. They are winning Grammies,’’ he says

''We want people to recognize us just like they do with South African music and west Africa. That is what we wanted.’’

A few African artists have made it on international stage performing with big names. Majority see the latest move as a stepping stone to international recognition, and awards like the Grammies are the bench mark for ‘making it‘ in the music industry.

But it is not as easy for Africans to secure a spot on that platform.

Right step

The same Grammies have been accused of bias and discrimination in the way they dish out those trophies.

Most best billboard hits are released by non-whites, including African American and Latin Americans, yet only a lesser number of awards have gone to artists of colour.

And only a handful of African artists have laid their hands on the coveted award including Miriam Makeba who was the first African woman to win back in 1966 for her album, ‘An evening wit Belafonte’.

The global music academy has been trying to save face especially in the recent years after serious backlash from music fraternity.

It is obvious that among the steps it is taking to clean up its act is this most recent introduction of Best African Music Performance category that will attract contestants from the African continent only.

In this category, the artists will battle it out in the genres like “Afrobeat, Afro-fusion, Afro Pop, Afrobeats, Alte, Amapiano, Bongo Flava, Genge, Kizomba, Chimurenga, High Life, Fuji, Kwassa, Ndombolo, Mapouka, Ghanaian Drill, Afro-House, South African Hip-Hop, and Ethio Jazz”.

Retain African identity

Many African artists believe that when music giants call your name, then your name echoes across the continent.

Although African original music is recognized as one of the most powerful sounds and movement, most artists still need the push of big stage names to get their voices heard.

Frasha says it is important to stay true to the African Identity even as artists look to make an impression.

‘’My advice is we should stick to our Identity. Let us not copy what others are doing because they are hot. Stick to your own and don’t follow trends,’’ he says. ‘‘Soon you will see the big guys looking for what you have.’’

Frasha believes, the door is just opening for the young artists and he says, they should not lose the momentum.

‘‘I want to see younger guys go the extra miles - places that even I could not get. My dream is to see artists like Trio Mio collaborating with Rick Ross, or Wiz Khalifa doing something with Boutross,’’ he says.

African Artists who had won Grammies include Miriam Makeba, Ladysmith Balck Mambazo, Wiz Kid and Tems. With the introduction of the African category, certainly, more Africans will clinch coveted prizes.