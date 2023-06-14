Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has dispelled rumours suggesting he is critically ill.

Museveni says if it’s indeed true he was receiving critical care, the Government of Uganda would have communicated to the people through the formal channels because there is “nothing to hide”.

The president says he is fighting Covid-19 complications, and that his health condition has significantly improved over the last few days.

“Except for the first two days (Tuesday and Wednesday last week), when there was a mild flu-like fever, but weaker than the usual flu, I only had some drowsiness on Thursday and mild headache at night. This was up to Friday,” Museveni said in a statement posted on his official Twitter page on June 13.

Still Covid-positive

“By Friday, all those symptoms had gone. Sunday, Monday and today (June 13), I have been busy doing paper work. I would have gone out of self-confinement, but when we checked on Sunday, I was still positive, but the other parameters were good.”

The head of state said he’d noticed that some online users were falsely claiming that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit. Museveni suggested that most of those claiming he was critically ill were “from Kenya”.

“If I was in ICU, the government would inform the country. What is there to hide? However, I have not been to bed as a sick man in the house here except for sleeping, let alone being in a hospital bed, whether ICU or otherwise,” he said, adding: “Continue praying, we shall overcome.”

Seventy-eight-year-old Museveni has served as the President of Uganda for 37 years. He has faced intense pressure from different quarters to surrender the mandate to another person.