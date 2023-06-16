WORLD
2 MIN READ
US Senate confirms first female Muslim federal judge
Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to now be US District Judge for Eastern District of New York after razor-thin vote
US Senate confirms first female Muslim federal judge
Appointments of federal judges must be approved by the senate. Photo: AA / AA
June 16, 2023

The US Senate has confirmed along party lines Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to serve as the first Muslim woman and the first Bangladeshi American to serve as a federal judge.

The Senate on Thursday narrowly approved Choudhury's nomination in a 50-49 vote with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin siding with all Republicans in voting in opposition. She will now be a US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York.

Choudhury previously served as a legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) rights group after serving as Deputy Director the ACLU's Racial Justice Program.

A brief biography posted on the ACLU's website says she has led efforts to combat racial profiling, and the targeting of people of color for surveillance.

She graduated from Columbia University, Princeton University, and Yale Law School.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed Choudhury's confirmation, saying he was proud to recommend her to President Joe Biden.

"She makes history as the first Bangladeshi American and first Muslim American woman to serve as a federal judge," he wrote on Twitter.

The ACLU also tweeted its congratulations, saying "Nusrat is a trailblazing civil rights lawyer and her confirmation will be an asset to our nation’s legal system."

Manchin, the sole Democrat to oppose her nomination, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that "some of Ms. Choudhury’s previous statements call into question her ability to be unbiased towards the work of our brave law enforcement."

"As a staunch supporter of our men and women in uniform, I opposed Ms. Choudhury’s nomination," he said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us